Bank of Montreal Can Invests $1.34 Million in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet by 87,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James N. White sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $6,708,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,831.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James N. White sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $6,708,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,831.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $85,320.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,110 shares in the company, valued at $288,594.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 218,669 shares of company stock worth $9,434,351. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SMAR shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Smartsheet from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.06.

Smartsheet Trading Up 1.7 %

SMAR stock opened at $40.34 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $27.19 and a 12-month high of $52.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.02 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.90 and its 200 day moving average is $41.56.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 27.44% and a negative net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $235.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Smartsheet

(Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

