Bank of Montreal Can Acquires Shares of 59,230 Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 59,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.09% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 87,923 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $649,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 253.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,514,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,355 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AMLX opened at $12.48 on Friday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $41.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.02 and its 200-day moving average is $21.95. The firm has a market cap of $840.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of -0.68.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $98.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.30 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.80% and a negative net margin of 37.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

