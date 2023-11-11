AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,966 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.06% of AutoNation worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AutoNation by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in AutoNation by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN stock opened at $132.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.72 and a fifty-two week high of $182.08.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.12. AutoNation had a return on equity of 54.72% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Stephens increased their target price on AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.71.

In other AutoNation news, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total value of $2,676,483.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,340.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

