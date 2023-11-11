Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Westlake were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Westlake by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Westlake by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Westlake by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Westlake by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Westlake by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. KeyCorp raised shares of Westlake from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Westlake in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westlake in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.29.

Westlake Stock Performance

Westlake stock opened at $121.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.54. Westlake Co. has a one year low of $98.05 and a one year high of $138.39.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Tsung-Hung Chao sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

