Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 4,500 Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOGL. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 7,119.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on GOGL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Golden Ocean Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Golden Ocean Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Golden Ocean Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $7.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.72. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $10.58.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $153.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.90 million. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 21.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golden Ocean Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.40%.

About Golden Ocean Group

(Free Report)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.