Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 1,004 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF during the second quarter worth $3,258,000. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 376.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 51,427 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 364.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 293,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 230,656 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 63,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter.

BATS PTEU opened at $24.25 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF has a one year low of $25.36 and a one year high of $33.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.87.

Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (PTEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot European index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap eurozone equities selected and weighted by market cap. Stocks can be mixed with or replaced by US Treasury bills based on momentum.

