Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIM. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Chimera Investment by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 12,039 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 14,201 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chimera Investment by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. 48.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Chimera Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Chimera Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CIM opened at $4.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $7.81.

Chimera Investment Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

