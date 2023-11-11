Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 2,155 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 746.3% during the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $74.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.60 and a 200-day moving average of $73.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.57 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

