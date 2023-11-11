Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTM. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 130.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RTM stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.81 and a 200-day moving average of $86.53. The stock has a market cap of $290.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.10. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $140.23 and a 52-week high of $185.10.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RTM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.