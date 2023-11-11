Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTM. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 130.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Stock Performance
Shares of RTM stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.81 and a 200-day moving average of $86.53. The stock has a market cap of $290.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.10. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $140.23 and a 52-week high of $185.10.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RTM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
