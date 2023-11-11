Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Decreases Stake in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the first quarter worth about $386,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in New Mountain Finance by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 70,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,064 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,912,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,620,000 after purchasing an additional 174,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 5.5% during the first quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 28,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NMFC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of New Mountain Finance from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of New Mountain Finance stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 113.28%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

