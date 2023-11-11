Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Price Performance

SCHK opened at $42.37 on Friday. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $44.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Profile

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

