Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 48,029 El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 48,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 1,139.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 616,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 566,331 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 1st quarter worth about $4,322,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 463,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 278,448 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 1,977.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 220,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 210,234 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 65.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 513,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 203,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOCO opened at $8.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.34. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average of $9.36.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOCO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on El Pollo Loco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

