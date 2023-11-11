Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 927 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $26,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 320.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 78.8% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WY has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 1.3 %

WY opened at $30.15 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.55 and a 200-day moving average of $31.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 87.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $28,271.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,154.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $242,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 147,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $28,271.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,154.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.