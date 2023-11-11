Atb Cap Markets Comments on Village Farms International, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Village Farms International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 8th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Village Farms International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s FY2027 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $77.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.57 million. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 20.88%.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VFF. Craig Hallum raised shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.73.

Village Farms International stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. Village Farms International has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $2.42. The company has a market cap of $72.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Village Farms International in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Village Farms International by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 31.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 12.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

