Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 140.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter worth approximately $3,067,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter worth $950,000.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ABG opened at $201.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.14. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.47 and a fifty-two week high of $256.39.

About Asbury Automotive Group

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.