Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARVN. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Arvinas from $72.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Arvinas from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Arvinas from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.14.

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.12. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $13.57 and a 12-month high of $57.96. The company has a market capitalization of $824.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.86.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.40. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 59.18% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The business had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Arvinas’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Arvinas will post -6.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,718,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,217,000 after purchasing an additional 58,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,903,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,704,000 after purchasing an additional 427,871 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,180,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,971,000 after purchasing an additional 116,877 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,717,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,570,000 after purchasing an additional 594,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,267,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,532,000 after purchasing an additional 160,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

