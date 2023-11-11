Analyzing Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC)

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Iris Energy and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iris Energy 0 0 6 0 3.00 Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Iris Energy presently has a consensus price target of $11.25, indicating a potential upside of 280.07%. Given Iris Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Iris Energy is more favorable than Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iris Energy N/A N/A N/A Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I N/A -15.04% -1.58%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Iris Energy and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Iris Energy and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iris Energy $75.51 million 2.61 -$171.87 million N/A N/A Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I N/A N/A $9.71 million N/A N/A

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Iris Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.5% of Iris Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I shares are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of Iris Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Iris Energy beats Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology, enterprise software, and consumer technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

