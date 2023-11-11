Analyzing Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) and Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) and Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Global Medical REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Equity Residential pays an annual dividend of $2.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Global Medical REIT pays out 336.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equity Residential pays out 147.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Global Medical REIT has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Equity Residential has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Global Medical REIT has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity Residential has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Medical REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00 Equity Residential 1 9 5 0 2.27

Global Medical REIT currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 24.32%. Equity Residential has a consensus target price of $66.13, suggesting a potential upside of 21.26%. Given Global Medical REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Global Medical REIT is more favorable than Equity Residential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.5% of Global Medical REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.8% of Equity Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Global Medical REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Equity Residential shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Global Medical REIT and Equity Residential’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Medical REIT 12.09% 3.10% 1.30% Equity Residential 23.99% 6.06% 3.39%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Medical REIT and Equity Residential’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Medical REIT $137.28 million 4.42 $19.14 million $0.25 37.00 Equity Residential $2.74 billion 7.57 $776.91 million $1.80 30.30

Equity Residential has higher revenue and earnings than Global Medical REIT. Equity Residential is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Medical REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Equity Residential beats Global Medical REIT on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft. Worth and Austin.

