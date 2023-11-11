Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 728,949 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,519 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.05% of Ameris Bancorp worth $24,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. North Reef Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 61.0% during the first quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 1,785,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,295,000 after purchasing an additional 676,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $31,774,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 14.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,897,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,622,000 after purchasing an additional 488,485 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 19.3% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,301,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,750,000 after purchasing an additional 373,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,201,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,235,000 after purchasing an additional 358,777 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $39.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.04. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.33 and a 52 week high of $54.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $393.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.65 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 19.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson raised Ameris Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

