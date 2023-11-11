American International Group Inc. Sells 82 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 6,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 7,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at $817,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.83.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $225.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.67 and a 200-day moving average of $230.51. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $202.57 and a one year high of $253.40.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $648.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.94 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total value of $301,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,316 shares in the company, valued at $537,821.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total transaction of $301,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,316 shares in the company, valued at $537,821.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $1,162,356.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,756.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,716 shares of company stock worth $1,744,056 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

