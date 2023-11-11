American International Group Inc. Sells 4,106 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,106 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on JKHY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.54.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $147.99 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $136.57 and a one year high of $192.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.92 and a 200-day moving average of $156.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.64.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 42.02%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.