American International Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,053 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 37,693 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,027 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth $155,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 16.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,160 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 71.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 705,164 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,094,000 after acquiring an additional 294,276 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $27.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average of $28.76. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, October 27th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $150,456.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 907,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,566,705.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $150,456.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 907,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,566,705.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $414,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,111.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,486. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

