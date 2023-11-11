American International Group Inc. Has $359.34 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 849,466 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 2.2% of American International Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $359,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank grew its stake in NVIDIA by 28.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 42.1% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 205.3% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $929,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $483.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 116.75, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $442.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $138.84 and a 1 year high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The business’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $561.83.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

