American International Group Inc. Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,026 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 67.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 3.6% during the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Marvell Technology by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $248,250,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $118,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,708.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $118,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,708.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total value of $1,764,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 915,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,834,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,000 shares of company stock worth $5,537,160 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.35.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $54.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $67.99. The company has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.55%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

