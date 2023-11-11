American International Group Inc. Has $3.03 Million Stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,778,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,376,000 after acquiring an additional 101,409 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,348,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,408,000 after purchasing an additional 142,390 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,973,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 16.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,287,000 after buying an additional 382,507 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Mercury Systems by 7.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,188,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,020,000 after buying an additional 159,068 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $32.36 on Friday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $59.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -36.36, a PEG ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 4.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.10.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.31). Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $253.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.27 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO William L. Ballhaus bought 39,925 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $1,499,982.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,970,402.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William L. Ballhaus bought 39,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $1,499,982.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,999 shares in the company, valued at $10,970,402.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Allen Couture sold 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $98,713.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,916.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,939 shares of company stock worth $262,872 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mercury Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

