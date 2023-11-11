American International Group Inc. Acquires 295 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,811,000 after acquiring an additional 357,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,375,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,059,000 after acquiring an additional 49,905 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,512,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,175 shares in the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup

In related news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $346,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,572.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Campbell Soup Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE CPB opened at $40.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $57.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.37.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 4th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

