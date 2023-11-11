Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Cut by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,890,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 149,534 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 6.5% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $507,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $2,937,267.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,030,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,973,842.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $2,937,267.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,030,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,973,842.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $9,798,032.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,666,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,145 shares of company stock valued at $25,278,008 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $143.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 74.38, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $145.86.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Redburn Partners increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.