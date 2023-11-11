Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) PT Lowered to $1.00

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.19% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Allbirds’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.47.

Allbirds Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.75. Allbirds has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Allbirds had a negative net margin of 45.27% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The business had revenue of $70.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.44 million. Equities analysts forecast that Allbirds will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Allbirds by 384,979.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,904,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,902,682 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Allbirds by 651.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,902,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,177 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Allbirds by 850.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,492,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,439 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 1,721.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after buying an additional 1,427,920 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Allbirds by 847.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,581,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after buying an additional 1,414,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.88% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

