Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) CFO Sells $526,250.00 in Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) CFO W Bryan Hill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $526,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 425,151 shares in the company, valued at $8,949,428.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alkami Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $21.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -36.31 and a beta of 0.09. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $21.97.

Institutional Trading of Alkami Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 9.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 15.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 6.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after buying an additional 19,324 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 10.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,244,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,900,000 after buying an additional 217,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ALKT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Alkami Technology from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alkami Technology from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alkami Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alkami Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

