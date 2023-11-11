Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target Raised to $134.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AKAM. HSBC began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.72.

AKAM stock opened at $110.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.81. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $111.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.10). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $935.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.52 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 8,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $911,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total transaction of $296,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,021.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 8,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $911,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,976 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,664 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,134,716,000 after buying an additional 254,437 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 21.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,194,752 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $328,449,000 after purchasing an additional 749,933 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,582,467 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $321,324,000 after purchasing an additional 32,547 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,723,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $229,628,000 after purchasing an additional 147,339 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,472,498 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $193,597,000 after purchasing an additional 151,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

