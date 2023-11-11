Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

AKAM has been the subject of several other reports. Tigress Financial restated a strong-buy rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.72.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $110.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $111.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.06 and a 200 day moving average of $96.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $935.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total value of $296,668.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,021.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $255,227.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,791.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total transaction of $296,668.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,021.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,976 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,664 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 488 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

