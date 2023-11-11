Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) was down 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 15,937 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 637,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADAP shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.32.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91. The company has a market cap of $467.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.07.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 106.99% and a negative net margin of 128.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 15,943 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 56.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 17,332 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,090.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 21,641 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 19.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 134,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 21,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 22,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.