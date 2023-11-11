Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 71,528 Shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770,406 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 71,528 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Teekay worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Teekay in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Teekay in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Teekay by 518.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,571 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 15,566 shares in the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teekay alerts:

Teekay Price Performance

Teekay stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.65. The firm has a market cap of $652.11 million, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26. Teekay Co. has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $7.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teekay in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Teekay

Teekay Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management and technical management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.