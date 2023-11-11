Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 64,054 Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,153,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 64,054 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.20% of Accuray worth $4,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Accuray by 258.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,837,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,049 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 131.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 24,246 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 193,736 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,651,000 after buying an additional 114,036 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAY opened at $2.47 on Friday. Accuray Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The stock has a market cap of $238.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.29 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.30.

Accuray ( NASDAQ:ARAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Accuray had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $103.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Accuray in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Accuray in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

In other Accuray news, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 17,119 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $44,851.78. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,474,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,864,379.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Accuray news, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 17,119 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $44,851.78. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,474,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,864,379.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 38,338 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $98,528.66. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,436,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,103.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,334 shares of company stock valued at $220,791 in the last 90 days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

