Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 5,044 Shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 152,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,044 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital City Bank Group were worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 45.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCBG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital City Bank Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Capital City Bank Group from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Capital City Bank Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Capital City Bank Group stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $36.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average is $30.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $487.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.63.

Capital City Bank Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This is a boost from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Marshall M. Criser III acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,134. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Marshall M. Criser III bought 2,000 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.06 per share, with a total value of $54,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,134. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laura L. Johnson bought 1,000 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.53 per share, for a total transaction of $30,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,268.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

