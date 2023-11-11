Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 3,445,713 Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 860,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,445,713 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of iQIYI worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQ. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iQIYI by 168.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 187,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 117,612 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iQIYI by 79.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 26,363 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iQIYI by 27.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 9.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 18.6% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. 30.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IQ stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. iQIYI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.01 and a beta of 0.56.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. iQIYI had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 5.25%. Research analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IQ shares. OTR Global raised shares of iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of iQIYI from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Macquarie raised shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.12 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of iQIYI from $5.80 to $5.60 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.27.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

