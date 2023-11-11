Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,695 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 213,477 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of SunCoke Energy worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 574.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 1,615.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 193.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,329 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Phillip Michael Hardesty sold 16,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $153,242.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,793.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SXC opened at $8.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $731.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.68. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $10.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.63.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $520.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. SunCoke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SXC. B. Riley lowered SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on SunCoke Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

