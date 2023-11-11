Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 654,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254,506 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.50% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YMAB. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,877,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,187,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4,676.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,128,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after buying an additional 1,105,069 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,428,000 after buying an additional 852,112 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,343,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of YMAB opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.44. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $10.95.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 45.96% and a negative return on equity of 36.37%. The business had revenue of $20.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.