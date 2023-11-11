Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 64.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 99,567 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Liquidity Services worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LQDT opened at $20.06 on Friday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $20.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average of $17.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LQDT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

In related news, SVP Steven Weiskircher sold 6,964 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $118,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,907. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Liquidity Services news, SVP Steven Weiskircher sold 6,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $118,388.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,907. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $1,835,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,190,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,245,344.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,588 shares of company stock worth $3,783,960 in the last 90 days. 30.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

