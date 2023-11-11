Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,576 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.72% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 17,914 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,880 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 545,050 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,463,000 after purchasing an additional 128,873 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 236,883 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,357 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of EGRX opened at $9.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.83. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $38.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Activity

Eagle Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EGRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $64.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.48%. Analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott Tarriff sold 10,925 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total transaction of $150,983.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,685,868.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 28.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EGRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Featured Articles

