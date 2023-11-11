Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 912,917 Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 912,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,343,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.93% of Fate Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $703,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $475,000.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of FATE stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $23.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74. The company has a market cap of $203.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.13% and a negative net margin of 163.04%. The company had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $5.40 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.73.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.

