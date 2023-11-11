Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 67,348 iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 67,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,868,000 after acquiring an additional 345,185,954 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,336,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,771,000 after acquiring an additional 150,056 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,342 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,382 shares during the period. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 4,035,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,042,000 after purchasing an additional 69,950 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $55.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.84 and its 200 day moving average is $58.32. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.21 and a 52 week high of $62.47.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Further Reading

