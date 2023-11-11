Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $4.70 Million Stock Holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 263.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,738 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Brady worth $4,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Brady during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Brady by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Brady by 14.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Brady by 29.0% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brady by 5.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Brady news, VP Bentley Curran sold 6,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $347,455.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,253.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Brady news, VP Bentley Curran sold 6,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $347,455.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,253.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Lee Gioia sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $237,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,473.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brady Stock Performance

BRC stock opened at $53.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.39 and a 200-day moving average of $51.28. Brady Co. has a 12-month low of $44.71 and a 12-month high of $58.20.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $345.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.29 million. Brady had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.13%. Brady’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Brady Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on BRC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Brady from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

