Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $4.60 Million Stock Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,207 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Extreme Networks worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Voss Capital LLC increased its position in Extreme Networks by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 5,800,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,613 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 24.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the first quarter worth $34,506,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 1,039,205.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 935,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,884,000 after acquiring an additional 935,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 75.1% during the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 2,015,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,531,000 after acquiring an additional 864,100 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $16.59 on Friday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.63 and a 52-week high of $32.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.13.

In related news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 45,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $1,069,083.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 107,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,032.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $486,375.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,090,354 shares in the company, valued at $18,645,053.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 45,090 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $1,069,083.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 107,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,032.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Extreme Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

