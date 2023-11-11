Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $4.30 Million Position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 5,327.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 155,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,641 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Samsara were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Samsara by 3,665.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Samsara during the second quarter worth about $471,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Samsara by 365.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 20,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Samsara during the second quarter worth about $515,000. 52.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Samsara alerts:

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.76. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $32.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Samsara had a negative net margin of 30.77% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $219.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.69 million. On average, analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IOT

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 47,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $1,135,903.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,367,079.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 47,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $1,135,903.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,367,079.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 6,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $208,041.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 813,124 shares in the company, valued at $25,369,468.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,518,244 shares of company stock valued at $67,113,266 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

(Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.