Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,080 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Par Pacific worth $4,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PARR. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PARR opened at $32.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $37.50.

PARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Par Pacific from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Par Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Par Pacific from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

In other Par Pacific news, CEO William Pate sold 115,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $4,011,200.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,833,212.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Par Pacific news, President William Monteleone sold 14,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $491,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 309,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,834,005.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Pate sold 115,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $4,011,200.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,833,212.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,617,780. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

