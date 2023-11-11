Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 912,917 Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 912,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,343,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Fate Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FATE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 20.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 42.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 5.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 25.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 17.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $5.40 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.73.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $2.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $203.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.74. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $23.96.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.13% and a negative net margin of 163.04%. The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 95.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.

