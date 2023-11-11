Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 423,223 PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 423,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of PagSeguro Digital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter worth about $109,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 131.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 49.1% in the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 455,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 102,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Sunday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.32.

PagSeguro Digital Trading Up 4.9 %

PAGS opened at $7.78 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.48.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $772.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

