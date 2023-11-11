Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 129,675 Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 723,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,675 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.91% of PlayAGS worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in PlayAGS during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PlayAGS during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in PlayAGS by 651.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in PlayAGS during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded PlayAGS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on PlayAGS in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of AGS opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.55 million, a PE ratio of 102.43 and a beta of 2.28. PlayAGS Inc has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

