68,624 Shares in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 68,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.09% of Owens & Minor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Owens & Minor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Owens & Minor Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $17.22 on Friday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $22.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average of $16.85.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

